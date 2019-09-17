The program has expanded to 10 more states including California, Montana, Idaho, New Mexico, Arizona, Connecticut, New Jersey, Michigan, Wyoming, and Maryland, bringing its availability to a total of 42 states

Image: Pearl Insurance and General Star expand partnership. Photo: Courtesy of rawpixel/Pixabay

Pearl Insurance combines efforts with General Star to expand Accountants ProtectionPlus, a custom professional liability program for accountants. The program has expanded to 10 more states: California, Montana, Idaho, New Mexico, Arizona, Connecticut, New Jersey, Michigan, Wyoming, and Maryland, bringing its availability to a total of 42 states.

Accountants ProtectionPlus has also filed new, competitive rates for existing Pearl/General Star program states. Additional features include:

Multiple deductible reduction options available with the possibility of complete waiver with eligible scenarios

No hammer clause (insureds’ consent needed to settle a claim)

Broad definition of professional services

Reputation protection coverage

Premium credit for participation in certain risk management activities

Pre-claim assistance and access to risk management experts

Gary Pearl, CEO of Pearl Insurance, is confident this partnership will continue to make a positive impact on the program. “We are excited to expand our relationship with General Star,” he said. “We believe this alliance will better help our customers to live and work worry-free, as we continue to look for ways to improve our professional liability program.”

General Star’s Vice President, Tom Gersch, added, “General Star is thrilled to work on this program with Pearl. The expansion, as well as a more competitive rating platform, demonstrates our commitment to this class of business.”

Pearl Insurance has also announced the launch of a new online portal, coming this summer. This portal will allow coverage to be conveniently quoted, bound, paid, and issued online.

Accountants seeking professional liability or general business insurance can learn more about Pearl Insurance by calling 888.619.1914 or visiting www.pearlinsurance.com/accountants.

Pearl Insurance was founded by John (Jack) Pearl in 1954. Pearl Insurance is a privately held insurance company that focuses on providing businesses with insurance options that best fit their industry’s specific set of risks.

The Accountants ProtectionPlus program is written on an admitted basis by GenStar (also known as General Star) National Company, which is rated A++ (Superior) by A. M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and carries an AA+ Insurance Financial Strength Rating from S & P’s Global Ratings. GenStar is a wholly owned subsidiary of General Reinsurance Corporation, a Member of the Berkshire Hathaway Family of Companies.