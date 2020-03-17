RLA Insurance Intermediaries was founded in 2010 by Jeff Hays and Chris Skaletsky as a wholesale insurance broker serving retail insurance agents

J. Scott Penny, Chief Acquisitions Officer of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO), and Jeffrey “Jeff” L. Hays, Daniel “Dan” O’Connell, Chris D. Skaletsky, the members of RLA Insurance Intermediaries, LLC, today announced that Peachtree Special Risk Brokers, LLC, a subsidiary of Brown & Brown, Inc., has acquired substantially all of the assets of RLA Insurance Intermediaries.

RLA Insurance Intermediaries was founded in 2010 by Jeff Hays and Chris Skaletsky as a wholesale insurance broker serving retail insurance agents. Leveraging their strong technical skills, market knowledge, and personal relationships, the firm specializes in offering professional lines, property and casualty, and healthcare coverages to meet the needs of businesses throughout the United States. Following the acquisition, the RLA Insurance Intermediaries team will continue doing business from their existing headquarters in Boston, Massachusetts and other locations in West Palm Beach, Florida; Brentwood, Tennessee; Potomac Falls, Virginia; and Manassas, Virginia. The offices will continue under the leadership of Jeff Hays and will form a new stand-alone operation within Brown & Brown’s Wholesale Brokerage Segment.

Kathy Colangelo, a Senior Vice President overseeing certain offices in Brown & Brown’s Wholesale Brokerage Segment, stated, “Since its inception in 2010, RLA Insurance Intermediaries has grown rapidly into a premier wholesale broker. In addition to adding a number of high-quality teammates to our organization, this transaction expands the Wholesale Brokerage Segment’s footprint geographically and likewise enables us to expand the depth and breadth of products and services we can offer our customers.”

Jeff Hays stated, “This transaction with Peachtree provides a platform for our team of brokers to lever their many strengths, which include inexhaustible work ethic, extraordinary market knowledge, and relationship-based client management. We could not be more excited for the exponential growth opportunities ahead and even greater customer satisfaction in our results.”

