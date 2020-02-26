The partnership with Bagatta significantly bolsters Patriot’s existing property and casualty insurance capabilities and supports the platform’s continued expansion into the greater New York City marketplace

Patriot partners with Bagatta Associates. (Credit: Pixabay/bertholdbrodersen.)

Patriot Growth Insurance Services, one of the country’s largest and fastest-growing national insurance agencies, today announced the addition of Bagatta Associates (“Bagatta”) to the Patriot platform. The partnership with Bagatta significantly bolsters Patriot’s existing property and casualty insurance capabilities and supports the platform’s continued expansion into the greater New York City marketplace.

Founded by CEO Frank Bagatta in 1975 in Smithtown, Long Island, Bagatta Associates is a full-service commercial and personal lines insurance agency. President and COO Amanda Bagatta leads a passionate team of nineteen insurance professionals dedicated to serving the Long Island community and beyond. For over forty years, Bagatta has served its clients’ needs through pragmatic, cost-effective insurance solutions designed to cover a range of individuals and businesses; the firm boasts particular expertise in the real estate, construction, fuel oil, wholesale/manufacturer/distributor, automotive and pharmaceutical industries.

“I’ve been working in the insurance industry for more than 45 years and was immediately impressed with Patriot’s growth-minded philosophy and track record of operational excellence,” said Frank Bagatta. “It was important for us to find a partner with a customer-centric approach that respects our history and culture, and we are thrilled to have found that with Patriot.”

“At Bagatta, we are highly motivated to provide our customers with the best service experience and most comprehensive coverage, for businesses and for families,” said Amanda Bagatta. “Patriot shares those values and provides us with the tools and resources necessary to take our business to the next level. We are excited to partner with the Patriot team on this next phase of growth.”

“Building a world-class business requires world-class talent, and that’s what Frank and Mandy have assembled,” said Matt Gardner, Founder and CEO of Patriot. “I am thrilled to welcome the Bagatta team and their clients to the Patriot family.”

