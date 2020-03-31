Parent Company Gemini Financial Corp brings on Citizens' Former Chief of Underwriting and Agency Services, Steve Bitar

Steve Bitar (Credit: Olympus Insurance Company)

Gemini Financial Holdings Corporation (“GFHC”), the parent company of Olympus Insurance Company, announced today that Steve Bitar, former Chief of Underwriting and Agency Services for Citizens Property Insurance Corporation, will officially join the company on April 20, 2020, as Chief Executive Officer replacing Interim CEO James McDermott.

Bitar brings more than 20 years of Florida-specific insurance experience, with a diverse background inclusive of Underwriting in both Personal and Commercial Lines, Product Development, Agency Services, and Business Analysis and Implementation. He has held several executive and senior leadership positions including both Vice President and Senior Director of Consumer and Agent Services as well as Director of Consumer Services.

During his time with Citizens, Bitar implemented several key technology initiatives, driving advancement of insured- and agent-facing platforms such as Citizens’ online insured customer portal, online claims filing, and electronic payments. In addition to utilizing technology to enhance company-wide processes, Bitar directed Citizens’ Catastrophe Response Centers.

“As we began the extensive search for a new leader at OIC, the Board had specific requirements relating to Florida property insurance experience, proven underwriting and product development leadership, effective catastrophe response management, and a proven record of delivering world-class customer service,” said Dennis McGill, GFHC Board Chairman. “Steve’s amazing performance at Citizens over a sixteen-year career clearly exhibited his superior ability in each of these areas. We are excited to continue our upward momentum with this announcement, especially following our recent Demotech reaffirmation earlier this month.”

Bitar commented, “Olympus has navigated difficult Florida property insurance conditions while successfully adding to surplus and maintaining their best-in-class reputation for underwriting and claims. In uncertain times like these, I appreciate the opportunity to join a forward-thinking company that values and executes on stability, consistency and service. I am eager to be a part of moving Olympus into the next phase of their business evolution.”

Source: Company Press Release