Acquisition momentum continues with addition of firm focused on small and mid-market employers

NFP, a leading insurance broker and consultant that provides property and casualty (P&C), corporate benefits, retirement, and individual solutions, today announced that it has acquired The DeChristopher Group. The transaction closed effective Sept. 1, 2019.

The DeChristopher Group, a strategic employee benefits broker and consulting firm based in Vienna, VA, provides comprehensive benefits packages for small and mid-market employers. The firm’s outstanding track record of developing and delivering customized employee benefits helps organizations attract and retain top talent. Industry veteran Michael DeChristopher will join NFP as a vice president and report to Ethan Foxman, president of NFP’s Mid-Atlantic region.

“We are excited to welcome Michael and The DeChristopher Group team to the NFP family,” said Foxman. “For a quarter century, Michael and his team have provided their expertise to a range of organizations in the Mid-Atlantic. This acquisition is another example of our commitment to making strategic investments to expand our specialized benefits offerings and deliver even more value to our clients.”

“NFP’s core values and unwavering commitment to its employees and clients are a perfect fit for our team,” said DeChristopher. “We’re thrilled to access NFP’s resources, capabilities and talent, and introduce our clients to the benefits of added scale, depth and customization.”

