UK acquisition will contribute to NFP’s international growth and the strength of its P&C solutions

NFP acquires Ernest R. Shaw. (Credit: FreeDigitalPhotos.net/adamr)

NFP, a leading insurance broker and consultant providing employee benefits, property and casualty (P&C), retirement and individual solutions, today announced the acquisition of Ernest R. Shaw Limited (ER Shaw) in a transaction that closed on September 1, 2020. NFP serves clients through more than 260 offices across the United States and 45 international offices across the UK, Ireland, Canada and Puerto Rico. With the addition of ER Shaw, NFP continues to execute its strategy to expand its presence and capabilities in the European market.

ER Shaw, located in Birmingham, UK, is a P&C specialist with over 100 years of serving clients in the Midlands region of England. Founded in 1905, the firm brings niche product offerings that serve a wide variety of clients. Principals of the firm, Peter Miller and Graham Meacher, will join NFP and report to John Paul Allcock, managing director of P&C at NFP, who is based in NFP’s Birmingham office. As part of the acquisition, ER Shaw will be rebranding as NFP after a period of integration.

“I’m excited to welcome the ER Shaw team to NFP,” said Allcock. “They are a broker that I’ve known and respected for many years, primarily for their dedication to providing fantastic service while consistently delivering customized solutions that align with the unique needs of their clients. Their values are also a great fit within NFP, which will drive the collaboration that is critical to our continued growth and success.”

“We’re thrilled to join NFP, be part of their growth in the European market, and access the resources and expertise that will benefit our clients,” said Miller. “We pride ourselves on providing tailored solutions for our clients, so joining NFP gives us access to more products and capabilities to better serve our clients.”

Source: Company Press Release