The strategic acquisition of the Austin-based firm advances NFP’s growth in employee benefits space

NFP acquires Austin, Texas-based employee benefits firm. (Credit: FreeDigitalPhotos.net/Stuart Miles.)

NFP, a leading insurance broker and consultant that provides property and casualty (P&C), corporate benefits, retirement, and individual solutions, today announced the acquisition of EFG&M Management, in a transaction that closed effective July 1, 2020.

EFG&M, an employee benefits broker located in the Austin Metroplex, serves employers in central Texas. With over 30 years of experience supporting employers in central Texas, EFG&M will help to expand NFP’s presence in a diverse and growing area. Don Eddleman and Carl “Hap” Feuerbacher, two of EFG&M’s co-founders, will join NFP as vice presidents and report to Kevin Brown, managing director of NFP’s retail sales and distribution operation in central Texas.

“I’m excited to welcome the EFG&M team to NFP,” said Brown. “NFP is focused on growing in key markets by adding talented professionals, specialized expertise and deep relationships that elevate our ability to meet the dynamic needs of our clients. Don, Hap and their team support this focus and will play a large role in our ability to grow in the central Texas market.”

“Our values of providing exceptional service and consultative expertise to clients align perfectly with NFP’s,” said Eddleman. “Joining NFP gives us access to additional resources that enhance our ability to expand relationships and support our clients with tailored employee benefit solutions.”

Source: Company Press Release