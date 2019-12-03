The new plan is best suited for U.S. citizens and non-U.S. citizens who are traveling outside their home country. Travelers can buy coverage for themselves and their dependents

Image: MCIS launches new travel insurance plan. Photo: Courtesy of Kevin Phillips/Pixabay

Multichoice Insurance Services (MCIS) in collaboration with Seven Corners Inc. has launched MCIS Flexible Travel Insurance, an international travel insurance plan with customizable medical benefits, optional emergency services and benefit enhancements for people traveling outside their home country. Local health insurance may not follow travelers when they are abroad, and the MCIS Flexible Travel Insurance plan addresses this gap in coverage.

The new plan is best suited for U.S. citizens and non-U.S. citizens who are traveling outside their home country. Travelers can buy coverage for themselves and their dependents.

Ram Verma, CEO and President of MCIS said, “MCIS Flexible Travel Insurance Plan is a unique solution for international travelers who are looking for an easy way to buy travel insurance that meets their unique needs.” MCIS and Seven Corners Inc., crafted the plan based on many years of experience servicing the international insurance market.

“Seven Corners is excited to partner with MCIS Multichoice Insurance Services to deliver a travel insurance plan that is truly customizable,” said Justin Tysdal, CEO of Seven Corners. “With a large assortment of benefit options, MCIS Flexible Travel Insurance allows travelers to tailor the benefits and pricing they want and need.”

Source: Company Press Release