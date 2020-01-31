The combined proposition will enable members of all three existing networks to have deeper and wider access to expertise, services and facilities as well as greater flexibility and choice in order to build better businesses

Marsh Commercial to combine broker networks. (Credit: Pixabay/Florian Pircher)

Marsh Commercial, a leading UK adviser in insurance, risk management and employee benefits and part of Marsh, today announced that it is to combine its three broker networks – Marsh ProBroker, Bluefin Network, and Purple Partnership – into a single proposition to be named Marsh Networks.

The combined proposition will enable members of all three existing networks to have deeper and wider access to expertise, services and facilities as well as greater flexibility and choice in order to build better businesses. The business will be led by David Hopwood, who currently overseas the combined networks offering in Marsh Commercial.

Commenting on the announcement, Anthony Gruppo, CEO of Marsh Commercial, said: “All three of our existing networks have built great reputations for enabling their members to win and retain more business, strengthen profitability, and expand their operations. As we align Marsh Commercial more closely with Marsh, it made sense to bring these three networks together to become the UK’s leading broker network, supporting independent brokers across the UK.”

Mr Hopwood added: “Bringing our network offerings together will make Marsh Networks the UK’s market-leading proposition for brokers, which will include additional support services such as helping members to acquire other businesses and sell their own. In a transitioning market, our members will benefit from the wider range of products and services they can offer their clients.”

Source: Company Press Release