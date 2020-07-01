Founded in 2005 by industry veteran Steve Taber, ChFC, CEO, Mercury Financial Group is a leading provider for top Wall Street-based firms, banks, accounting practices, family offices and RIAs. Mercury is comprised of top-tier consultants who lead the industry in insurance and sophisticated planning expertise. This acquisition will empower Lion Street to strengthen its position in the Institutional market.

“The Institutional market has been served by the same distributors for several years with no new entrants,” says Bob Carter, Founder and CEO of Lion Street. “Mercury stood out above the rest as a quality firm. When combined with our experienced team and capital, we will bring a new energy and fresh ideas. This will allow us to quickly become a dominant player in a space underserved by a quantity versus quality approach.”

“Mercury is excited to begin a new era with Lion Street,” says Taber. “There is significant alignment in the leadership vision of our companies, we both meticulously have built and guard our reputations in the industry, and have a very similar style, providing a tremendous opportunity to take a new and fresh approach to this marketplace.”

“The Lion is coming… ” Lion Street has already assembled a high-level, experienced sales force and now adds Mercury’s elite team to the ranks. The strategy for Lion Street’s institutional sales team is to apply rigid selection criteria and accept only the best-of-the-best candidates by offering equity and unmatched resources. In addition, Lion Street is already approved on multiple institutional platforms and the business is growing very quickly. During a time where some companies are shrinking, Lion Street’s position of financial strength enables them to grow and dominate in this market.