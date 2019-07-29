Acturis announced that Legal & General, is making its Rainbow products available to UK brokers on the Acturis platform.

Image: Legal & General partners with Acturis. Photo: Courtesy of David Mark/Pixabay

Rainbow Household Insurance is an extensive policy that provides cover for a customer’s buildings and contents.

Key features include:

Buildings – Up to £500 Home Emergency Cover per call out.

Buildings – Trace and access cover up to £5,000.

Contents – Special Events Cover – Contents sum insured recorded on the customer’s policy increased by 10% to cover for special events such as Christmas.

Contents – Cover for contents temporarily removed from the home up to £5,000 in total (£1,000 for a single article) whilst a customer’s child is in full time education.

For an additional premium, customers can also choose to extend their cover to include Extended Accidental Damage Cover, Personal Possessions Cover and Family Legal Protection.

Providing wide-ranging Personal Lines Insurer panels is a key part of the continuous investment in and development of Acturis’ Personal Lines proposition.

Simon Hird, Director, Broker & Intermediary, Legal & General Insurance, commented:

“The broker channel remains an important distribution channel for us and we’re committed to supporting our brokers. Making our Rainbow products available on Acturis, given their ongoing growth and success in the Personal Lines sector, is an integral part of our strategy to remain a partner of choice for many UK brokers.”

Jim Lorimer, Personal Lines Director at Acturis, added:

“I am delighted to have Legal & General available to Acturis brokers as part of our extensive Home panel. They are an important addition and will further strengthen our Personal Lines proposition already attracting many brokers.”

Source: Company Press Release