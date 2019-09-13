Image: Integrity Marketing Group continues pace with acquisition of Pinnacle Benefits Group. Photo: courtesy of Integrity Marketing Group.

Integrity Marketing Group, LLC (“Integrity”), the nation’s largest independent distributor of life and health insurance products to the Senior Market, today announced it has acquired The Pinnacle Benefits Group (“Pinnacle”), an insurance marketing organization headquartered in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. As part of the deal, Pinnacle co-founders Raymond C. Richard and R. Lindsay Leonard become owners in Integrity. This is the first acquisition for Integrity since the company received a strategic growth investment from Harvest Partners in August. Financial terms of the private transaction were not disclosed.

Over the last 25 years, Richard and Leonard have built Pinnacle into one of the best known and highly respected independent insurance marketing organization in the country. Pinnacle provides a wide range of products, including Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, Final Expense, Life Insurance, Short Term Medical and Long-Term Care to agents in all 50 states.

“Integrity’s partnership culture is built on relationships,” said Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder & CEO of Integrity. “Raymond and Lindsay are perfect examples of industry peers we have known and respected for decades and it’s humbling to have them officially become a part of the Integrity family.”

“The rationale for joining Integrity was quite simple. This is an opportunity to collaborate more with professionals I greatly admire,” said Raymond C. Richard, co-founder and CEO. “The way this industry is evolving, you have to take note of the path Integrity is forging and it was a clear choice for us to join the Integrity team.”

“We’ve built a great business, but now we can be a part of something bigger than ourselves,” added R. Lindsay Leonard, co-founder and CFO. “As Partners of Integrity, we now have additional resources to help even more Americans with their life and health insurance needs.”

“We’ve only just begun to realize our full potential at Integrity. Today’s announcement is another example that relationships matter, and partnership is more important than it’s ever been in our industry,” said Tom Schueth, Co-founder and Managing Partner of Integrity.

Source: Company Press Release

