Agency now offering current and new clients group benefits and individual benefits products

Inszone Insurance expands, unveils new benefits division. (Credit: Pete Linforth from Pixabay)

Inszone Insurance Services, a rapidly growing national provider of personal and commercial lines insurance, has announced the creation and launch of a new Benefits Division, which will focus on the company’s expansion into the Group Benefits and Individual Benefits markets.

Since 2002 Inszone Insurance has been providing property and casualty insurance services to individuals and businesses throughout the United States. As part of the company’s expansion, new services have been introduced to provide a better shopping experience for customers. “We saw an opportunity to round out our agency and become truly a one stop-shop for all of our clients. Helping them not only with their personal and business insurance, but additionally provide them with products available to protect their health and the health of their employees,” said Norm Hudson, CEO of Inszone Insurance. “Our goal is to provide clients with an agency that can handle all of their insurance needs, and makes their life easier by centralizing all their policies.”

The company has appointed Ubaldo Robledo to lead the new Benefits Division. Ubaldo brings with him over 15 years of industry experience, highly focused on customer service, account management and an evolving expertise in health care reform. “I’m incredibly excited to lead the Benefits Division,” Said Robledo. “Inszone has been providing great service to customers for years now, with a focus on customer satisfaction. I am honored to be helping the company grow and expand, while providing both new and current clients with access to a variety of benefits products for their business and for them individually.”

The launch of the new division is part of a larger growing strategy the company has been working on for the past year, continuing to broaden its national footprint, service offerings and its steady growth trajectory.

Source: Company Press Release