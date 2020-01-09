IG Agency brings licensed insurance sales in-house to increase InsuraGuest revenues and create shareholder value

InsuraGuest to now sell insurance in 16 US states. (Credit: FreeDigitalPhotos.net/Stuart Miles)

InsuraGuest, announces the launch of its wholly owned subsidiary, InsuraGuest Insurance Agency, LLC (IG Agency). IG Agency brings licensed insurance sales in-house to increase InsuraGuest revenues and create shareholder value. IG Agency is registered and licensed to sell insurance in Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Montana, Nevada, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Utah and Virginia.

IG Agency has applied for and by Q3 expects to receive approval for the remaining 34 states, which will allow the company to sell InsuraGuest’s specialized Guest Protection Policy in combination with the InsuraGuest InsurTech platform to hotels and vacation rental sectors nationwide.

“We continue to build our InsurTech platform and product offerings to service our customers and build shareholder value,” stated InsuraGuest CEO and Chairman Douglas Anderson.

InsuraGuest’s API integrates with approximately 71 different property management systems, giving it access to hotels and vacation rental properties worldwide. As such, it is IG Agency’s goal to become a worldwide licensed provider to match InsuraGuest’s growth goals and to service its customers who have properties outside the United States.