Global Insuretech company Insubuy remains committed to providing customers with travel insurance as well as international students and exchange visitors insurance products that provide practical coverage.

Insubuy continues to work in the best interests of its customers and come up with innovative solutions to meet their needs. “Since founding the company nearly two decades ago, Insubuy has been a trailblazer and a market leader in the travel medical insurance industry and continues to work with various insurance companies to come up with solutions in the best interest of customers”, said Narendra Khatri, Founder & CEO of Insubuy, Inc.

During the ongoing pandemic, this means offering insurance plans that cover coronavirus-related medical expenses. Insubuy is proud to offer a number of plans that cover treatment for COVID-19 just like any other new medical condition that occurs after the effective date of the policy, underwritten by top insurance companies such as Crum & Forster, Lloyd’s, and Sirius International.

The travel industry is currently undergoing the kind of upheaval that occurs once every hundred years. However, despite the chaos, Insubuy’s dedication to its customers—real people with real problems—sets it apart from many of its competitors. Insubuy’s ultimate goal is to act as its customers’ well-wisher. And during these unprecedented times, this means offering every opportunity to stay financially protected from any and all medical expenses caused by COVID-19. Additionally, some of the travel, student and exchange visitors insurance plans offer telemedicine and/or virtual visits, coverage even in the areas that have travel advisories, and acute onset of pre-existing conditions coverage.