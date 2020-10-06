To be available globally, the new portal will support brokers and clients to mitigate key areas of risk affecting tech-led healthcare and wellness services

Beazley launches new online portal for healthcare product. (Credit: Pixabay/Gundula Vogel.)

Beazley, a UK-based specialist insurer, has launched an online portal for its Virtual Care product, containing extensive resources to support brokers and their clients.

The portal offers broking partners with unlimited access to a regularly updated library of tools and content covering claims materials, insights and information regarding the health product.

To be available globally, the new portal will help brokers and clients under and mitigate key areas of risk affecting tech-led healthcare and wellness services.

As a flexible risk solution, Beazley Virtual Care integrates bodily injury cover across core modules to offer comprehensive insurance for the risks faced by digital health insurance organisations all under one policy which includes medical malpractice, technology & media liability, general and products liability and cyber liability and breach response.

Beazley first launched Virtual Care in US in 2017

Beazley Virtual Care was first launched in the US in 2017 and in the UK last year. It is now available for digital health clients across Canada, Spain, Singapore and Hong Kong as of this year.

To meet the demand, the insurer is planning to extend the Virtual Care product to other territories in the coming months in countries in Latin America and continental Europe.

The product is said to align with Beazley’s commitment to reduce complexity across products. The company has vowed to refresh the wordings in its US Virtual Care policy to ensure that it reflects the sector’s changing requirements.

Beazley miscellaneous medical and life sciences global head Evan Smith said: “Digital health is an exciting, fast-growing sector that is expanding exponentially in 2020.

“From the beginning of the pandemic when virtual consultations became a necessity for millions of patients, through to the ongoing social distancing rules in many parts of the world, strong growth is expected to continue beyond the current health crisis.

“Having an integrated, holistic insurance solution will help to manage the complex web of interconnected risks within digital health and support its development.

“Since first launching Beazley Virtual Care in 2017 we have amassed deep knowledge of the risk landscape and the claims that digital health clients face. This enables us to provide insight and support to our broking partners, and we have launched the Virtual Care portal to help with this.

“We are excited to continue to work more closely with our partners as we build and develop our Virtual Care offering globally.”

In April this year, the insurer has launched Virtual Care to offer insurance protection against risks associated with technology-enabled healthcare in Canada.