Decent partners with Ease to simplify health insurance. (Credit: Pixabay/Darko Stojanovic.)

Decent, an Austin, Texas-based startup disrupting the health insurance industry through a partnership with the Texas Freelance Association, has partnered with Ease, a leading HR and benefits software solution for small businesses and insurance brokers.

“Their name says it all — Ease makes it easy for insurance brokers and their small business clients to manage benefits like health insurance through their simple software tool,” said Nick Soman, CEO of Decent. “Decent is in the business to help small businesses by making it easier to find affordable health insurance coverage. The partnership with Ease simply makes sense.”

Decent, with the Texas Freelance Association, launched in 2018 to give small businesses access to affordable health plans. Decent’s health plans are unique in that they help small businesses (initially in or serving the technology industry) band together to take advantage of a business practice called “self-insurance,” a practice that large employers have been using for years to control and reduce medical costs.

The health insurance startup also offers free primary care to help members access it when they need helpful guidance to avoid unnecessary trips to expensive points of care, such as freestanding emergency rooms (ERs) and hospital ERs.

“We’re helping to level the playing field for small businesses by making health insurance coverage more affordable and also giving small businesses competitive advantages when it comes to benefits offerings,” explained Soman.