The Troy, Michigan-based insurance firm provides commercial, group and personal insurance to businesses ranging from local governments to maintenance services and industrial manufacturing

Image: High Street Insurance Partners acquires InPro Insurance Group. Photo: Courtesy of adamr/FreeDigitalPhotos.net

Leading lower-middle-market private equity firm Huron Capital announced today that High Street Insurance Partners (“High Street”), its ExecFactor full-service insurance brokerage platform, has acquired InPro Insurance Group (“InPro”), an independent insurance agency.

The Troy, Michigan-based insurance firm provides commercial, group and personal insurance to businesses ranging from local governments to maintenance services and industrial manufacturing.

“I’m looking forward to partnering with High Street and providing both our sales team and customers with greater resources,” said Dave Goodman, President of InPro. “I know the High Street team and the people who have been helping the company grow and believe our team will thrive as we join forces.”

The acquisition is High Street’s first in Southeast Michigan and gives the company access to InPro’s diverse customer base. Goodman will remain active in his current role at InPro and is expected to serve as a valuable resource as High Street looks for additional partners across the region.

“Dave and High Street have similar values and goals for where we would like to take our company in the future,” said Scott Wick, Managing Partner and CEO of High Street Insurance Partners. “We are excited to add Dave’s proven business and industry acumen and believe this acquisition will lead to additional opportunities.”

InPro is the seventh acquisition for High Street since its formation by Huron Capital in mid-2018. High Street, which is one of 15 Huron Capital ExecFactor® initiatives, was designed to pursue a buy-and-build strategy through add-on acquisitions in the insurance agency market. ExecFactor® combines a CEO’s industry expertise with Huron Capital’s extensive investment experience and committed capital.

“We believe InPro will provide another great addition to High Street’s roster of clients, expands our geographical reach and will likely lead to some exciting future opportunities,” said Matt Hare, Partner at Huron Capital.

Source: Company Press Release