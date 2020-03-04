With locations in Corvallis, Albany and Lebanon, Oregon, Barker-Uerlings is a full-service agency providing personal and business insurance, employee benefits solutions and risk management consulting to clients in the Pacific Northwest

Image: Hub International acquires Barker-Uerlings Insurance. (Credit: Wikipedia.org/Mr. Satterly)

Hub International Limited (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage, announced today that it has acquired the assets of Barker-Uerlings Insurance Inc. (Barker-Uerlings). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

With locations in Corvallis, Albany and Lebanon, Oregon, Barker-Uerlings is a full-service agency providing personal and business insurance, employee benefits solutions and risk management consulting to clients in the Pacific Northwest.

“We’re excited to welcome Barker-Uerlings to Hub as we expand our presence in the Pacific Northwest,” said Andy Prill, President and CEO, Hub Northwest. “The Barker-Uerlings team is outstanding, and the expertise and client relationships that they have developed over more than 100 years will substantially benefit our clients as they seek for more genuine solutions and differentiated service offerings.”

Steve Uerlings, President of Barker-Uerlings, will join Hub Northwest as Senior Vice President and report to Mr. Prill.

“We are proud to be joining Hub, who shares our passion for serving clients with tailored insurance solutions,” said Mr. Uerlings. “With Hub, we now have even more products and services available to serve our clients and staff, especially in this rapidly changing environment. We also look forward to continuing to give back and make a difference in our communities.”

