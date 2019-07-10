Hub International Limited (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage, announced today that it has acquired Crichton, Brandon, Jackson & Ward, Inc., d/b/a The Crichton Group (TCG). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Image: Hub International acquires Tennessee-based The Crichton Group. Photo: courtesy of rawpixel from Pixabay.

With TCG, Hub is creating a new regional Hub to be called Hub Mid-South, which will include Hub’s existing operations in Tennessee. Hub Mid-South will cover Tennessee and Kentucky, with the goal of finding other strong partners in those states.

TCG is an independent, full-service commercial, employee benefits and personal lines agency in Nashville, Tennessee. TCG brings a unique industry focus on construction, real estate, healthcare, nonprofit and social services, as well as alternative risk solutions, which supports Hub’s specialty practices by complementing and strengthening Hub’s existing capabilities.

“We could not be more pleased to add this tremendous agency to HUB,” said Mike Chapman, President of Hub’s South Region. “TCG has a talented group of professionals with a strong commitment to growth and providing the best possible insurance solutions for clients. We believe the combination of our existing team in Tennessee and the TCG team will provide tremendous opportunities for our clients and for Hub.”

Hub has over 800 employees in 38 locations throughout the U.S. South Region, which includes Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North and South Carolina and Tennessee. The new regional operation will broaden Hub’s reach, particularly in Nashville, Tennessee.

TCG’s leadership, Jimmy Ward (CEO & Co-Chair), Bob Jackson (Co-Chair), Cooper Jones (President) and Austin Madison (Senior Vice President) will join Hub, as well as Vice Presidents Dan Hite, Joe Lacher, Blake Wiedman and Philip Barnes. Mr. Jones will become President of the new Hub Mid-South operations, reporting to Mr. Chapman.

“Hub is a respected firm with a hard-earned reputation in the industry,” said Mr. Ward. “We look forward to providing a compelling service enhancement to our clients. We will have more resources and services to deliver to them. More importantly, we will be stronger and even better with Hub.”

Source: Company Press Release