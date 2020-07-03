ivari has a national network of thousands of independent advisors that provide a full range of life insurance products designed to help Canadians make the right choice for their protection needs

Hub International acquires certain MGA assets of Ontario-based ivari. (Credit: Capri23auto from Pixabay)

Hub International Limited (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage, announced today that it has acquired the life insurance product managing general agent business of ivari. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, ivari has a national network of thousands of independent advisors that provide a full range of life insurance products designed to help Canadians make the right choice for their protection needs. The brokers and business done through ivari’s company offices will join Hub Financial Inc., a subsidiary of Hub (Hub Financial).

ivari’s strategic refinement of resources will allow ivari to further support independent advisors and existing partnerships, a move that will strengthen their position in the marketplace as a mid-market insurance provider and offer growth opportunities in the future.

Hub Financial combines extensive sales training and coaching with industry-leading back office support and exceptional technology to provide financial advisors and insurance brokers with access to development tools and education while maintaining their independence and self-governance. With offices in 15 cities across Canada, Hub Financial is one of Canada’s largest distributors of life insurance and investment solutions to advisors with the convenience of local support and the security of national scope and size.

Source: Company Press Release