Hippo, the high-growth company that’s transforming home insurance and ownership, today announced the debut of its protective home maintenance services for Hippo customers. Through its acquisition of Sheltr, a platform that makes it easy for homeowners to care for their homes, the Hippo family will expand its umbrella of services to include protective home maintenance, starting with home wellness checkups.

Hippo is building faster, more accurate and more affordable homeowners insurance with quotes in under 60 seconds and reduced premiums of up to 25 percent. Hippo is the first insurtech to introduce regular protective home maintenance services, taking a proactive approach to helping homeowners identify potential problems. During Hippo’s initial pilot of Sheltr’s home wellness checkups for its customers, more than 50 percent of items discovered could lead to major claims, signaling the need for more routine home maintenance support.

“We’re excited to take the next step in developing the best home insurance product available by helping our homeowners identify and reduce risk with protective home maintenance,” said Daniel Blanaru, Vice President of Growth Initiatives at Hippo. “We knew we found the right partner in Sheltr to help us do this. They share our dedication to a customer-first experience along with a high standard for service and close attention to loss prevention. Together with the Sheltr team, we’re creating long-term value for our customers that brings home insurance into a new era.”

Sheltr connects customers with trained maintenance professionals who provide its home wellness checkups to prevent small issues from becoming expensive repairs and costly claims. Each service consists of close to 30 household items, including changing HVAC filters, replacing smoke alarm batteries, and checking for issues like leaking pipes and clogged vents. Following the wellness checkup, homeowners receive a summary of all the tasks performed during the checkup and a list of recommended actions to ensure that their home runs smoothly.

“Home maintenance has traditionally been reactive, resulting in unnecessary and often costly emergency repairs,” said Andrew Wynn, Co-Founder of Sheltr and Director of Home Services at Hippo. “Much like Hippo’s focus on proactive insurance to help customers avoid claims, Sheltr’s goal of helping customers better maintain their homes has already led to happier homeowners and loss mitigation. We couldn’t be more excited to join Hippo and finally tie home wellness together with industry-shifting home insurance.”

