Higginbotham, the largest independent insurance firm based in Texas, and Brisky & Perez Insurance Agency, an independent firm in Brownsville, Texas, have merged operations. Both firms broker commercial and personal property/casualty insurance, employee benefits and individual life and health insurance. The union marks Higginbotham’s entrance into Brownsville and adds eight insurance professionals to its coastal region operations for a total of 110.

Higginbotham is on a growth path to both expand its footprint and increase its specialty product and service capability. It’s doing so by partnering with other independent agencies that have strong reputations in their local markets, a desire to keep growing by tapping into Higginbotham’s single source solution and a cultural match. Brisky & Perez hit on all areas.

“They’re similarly committed to providing a single source solution,” said Higginbotham Coastal Region Managing Partner Rob Fraiche. “Their customers, a number of whom became clients through acquisitions and remain with them after 30-plus years, rely on them for all aspects of their insurance programs. Our partnership will serve to enhance their risk management and employee benefit service capabilities beyond the sale of an insurance policy.”

Albert L. Perez Jr. and Linda Brisky Perez, husband and wife owners of Brisky & Perez, said, “We’re thrilled to have Higginbotham as our agency’s perpetuating organization, enabling us to do what we do best – sell and service customers – now with more markets, internal expertise and avenues to connect with our community.”

The partners will continue leading the office as Brisky & Perez Insurance Agency, A Higginbotham Company at 5 Cove Circle. They will collaborate with Higginbotham’s nearby offices in McAllen, Corpus Christi and Victoria to enhance service to coastal customers.