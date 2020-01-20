We are excited to announce that we have launched Nakamoto, Ltd. (Nakamoto), a captive insurance company licensed by the Bermuda Monetary Authority (BMA) to insure Gemini Custody. Nakamoto — the world’s first captive to insure crypto custody — allows us to increase our insurance capacity beyond the coverage currently available in the commercial insurance market. This insurance solution gives Gemini Custody™ $200 million in insurance coverage — the largest limit of insurance coverage purchased by any crypto custodian in the world.

Gemini customers can now also purchase additional insurance for their segregated crypto assets (for inquiries, please reach out to custody@gemini.com). In addition, we have Hot Wallet insurance coverage for your crypto we hold in our online Hot Wallet. Lastly, U.S. dollar deposits held at Gemini are eligible for FDIC “pass through” deposit insurance.

Insurance is essential to the health and growth of modern financial markets and we’re proud to bring insurance to the crypto markets — a critical next step on our mission — to empower the individual through crypto.

Gemini Custody is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) and is SOC 2 Type 1 compliant. For more information on Gemini Custody or our custody insurance solution please reach out to custody@gemini.com.