Fino Services, searched for a payment platform built for the insurance industry and Input 1 met their needs

Fino Services selects Input 1 Payments as its insurance payment platform. (Credit: Input 1, LLC.)

Fino Services, based in Katy, TX, recently switched to leading insurance payment platform provider, Input 1 Payments, to significantly enhance their agent and customer relationships and their business services.

Fino Services, searched for a payment platform built for the insurance industry, which met their growing insurance needs. The top of their search criteria included having a payments solution that would seamlessly integrate with its existing processes and have the ability to provide customers with a secure and user-friendly payment experience. “Providing an exceptional customer experience is very important to us. We wanted to work with a payment provider that would make it painless for our customers to safely make their premium payments on time, while also being simple for us to reconcile on the back end,” said CEO Oscar Rodriguez. “We decided to switch to Input 1 Payments because their platform exceeded all our needs, and frankly, their no-cost program is amazing!”

Input 1 is an industry-leading provider of insurance billing and payment solutions. “We are elated that Fino Services will be using Input 1 Payments to provide its customers with the best possible payment experience,” said Chris Farfaras, Executive Vice President of Input 1. “Input 1 Payments is changing the landscape for agents, general agents, and carriers who seek payment simplicity, combined with an unmatched pricing model. Our clients have zero transaction fees, no set up fees, and no monthly maintenance costs to worry about.”

Source: Company Press Release