Philippe Demangeat, CEO Southeast Asia at Europ Assistance Group: “We are excited to expand our presence in Asia with the opening of our new office in Thailand. This foothold in the region is just the beginning of our plans for continued growth on the continent and will allow us to continue to provide our high level of service to both current and prospective partners in the region.”

Pascal Baumgarten, CEO Northern, Central and Eastern Europe, Asia and Africa, Europ Assistance Group: “Europ Assistance has been present in Asia for three decades. This new expansion highlights Asia’s important place in our overall growth and will allow us to establish a strong foothold in a key target market to deliver a high level of service.”

Having operations on the ground will allow Europ Assistance to accompany its European, American and Asian clients in South East Asia, driving the continued growth of Europ Assistance’s global operations. By having experienced teams on the ground, Europ Assistance can also strengthen and expand its partnerships with local airlines, travel agents, insurance providers (in particular Generali), and banks in the region.

Antoine Parisi, CEO of Europ Assistance Group: “After operating in the region for more than thirty years, establishing this new foothold in Thailand is essential to increasing our group’s international scope. This new office will facilitate stronger local partnerships allowing us to provide value and enhanced services to both local and international travelers and partners.”