Direct Line Insurance announces nearly 800 job cuts. (Credit: Pixabay/aymane jdidi)

Direct Line Insurance Group, a UK-based insurance company, is reportedly making nearly 800 jobs redundant due to its customers showing more inclination towards digital interaction.

The job cuts represent over 7% of the company’s workforce which stands at about 11,000.

The company, which owns the Green Flag, Churchill, Privilege, and Shotgun brands, is expected to make the layoffs at various locations.

Direct Line Insurance is likely to close one of its locations in 2022, reported Sky News. Another site of the UK insurance group will see substantial downsizing, wrote the publication, citing a person who was aware of the plans.

At the headquarters of the insurer in Bromley, Kent, nearly 1,000 employees are likely to see their jobs change to make way for agile working replacements, while a small number of roles are estimated to be removed.

Statement from a Direct Line Insurance spokesperson on the layoffs

A spokesperson of Direct Line Insurance said: “Like many companies we are having to prepare for changes in the way we operate reflecting changing customer behaviour where people are increasingly opting to interact with us digitally.

“We are therefore proposing a number of changes across the business which sadly mean the loss of jobs for some of our people.

“These decisions are always really difficult; we take the well-being of our people very seriously and have given people as much time as possible to prepare.”

Direct Line Insurance, provides a range of general insurance products through various brands. The group also offers insurance services for third parties via its partnership’s division, Direct Line Group Partnerships.

Through its NIG and Direct Line for Business, the group serves businesses with insurance products distributed via brokers or direct, respectively.