Ohmyhome, a unique one-stop property solution, today announced that it has partnered with Aviva Singapore to provide Home Contents Insurance Coverage for homeowners in Singapore. Any customer who engages Ohmyhome for Mortgage Loan Consultation or Renovation Services from 01 April 2020 is entitled to a 1-year complimentary Home Contents Insurance Coverage.

While a basic fire insurance plan covers the damage to the interior structure of the home due to fire, it does not provide coverage for household contents. This collaboration thus provides homeowners peace of mind by safeguarding the contents of their home.

Underwritten by Aviva, the Home Contents Insurance Plan covers loss or damage to your household contents (including personal belongings) and renovations caused by hazards such as fire, lightning, flood, and theft, for example. Home Contents Insurance benefits not only homeowners but is also applicable to landlords; property owners who are renting out their properties are covered as well.

Rhonda Wong, CEO and co-founder of Ohmyhome, shared, “At Ohmyhome, our decisions stem from a desire to make a meaningful difference in our customers’ lives for the better. Working with Aviva value adds Ohmyhome’s proposition to our customers while living up to our philosophy of being a company that cares. Bringing together our expertise and Aviva’s strong proposition, we are glad to be able to safeguard our customers’ housing journey against the unexpected.”

Pan Jing Long, Head of General Insurance, Aviva Singapore, said “Property acquisition is a significant milestone for customers, and at Aviva, we are committed to protecting their most prized assets within their homes through Home Contents Insurance. The collaboration is a showcase of how Aviva partners like-minded organisations like Ohmyhome to give customers greater peace of mind and help them look to the future with confidence.”

This collaboration is part of Ohmyhome’s ongoing efforts to provide home owners with the best innovative solutions to meet their evolving needs.

“With this partnership, our customers are now able to enjoy the complimentary benefits in protecting the contents of their homes. Home Contents Insurance is especially essential for homeowners as our home along with its contents, is one of the most valuable assets and any damage is highly likely to set us back financially,” said Nicholas Tan, Head of Business Development of Ohmyhome.