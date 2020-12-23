The enhanced D&O offering is customisable, and its Primary Fiduciary Liability Insurance policy incorporates several terms and coverages

Chubb has enhanced its Directors & Officers (D&O), Entity Securities Liability along with its Fiduciary Liability primary insurance offerings.

The enhancements are expected to help companies facing different management liability risks and to strengthen the company’s offerings to address various exposures.

Chubb North America financial lines D&O product liability manager senior vice president Tony Galban said: “In today’s complex legal and regulatory environment, publicly traded companies are looking for broader D&O protection options.

“Our updated offering brings new levels of flexibility and customization with a comprehensive suite of policy endorsements that can be tailored to fit a company’s unique needs on a global basis.”

Chubb enhances D&O offering to be highly customisable

Chubb said that its D&O offering is highly customisable, and its Chubb Primary Fiduciary Liability Insurance policy incorporates several sought-after policy terms and coverages.

The coverages include settlor and pre-claim investigation coverage, along with several other new-to-market features, which provides optimal coverage enhancements.

Furthermore, the company said that its new policy form will enable more customer flexibility and control in selecting how and when to use the coverage.

Chubb North America financial lines fiduciary liability product manager senior vice president Alison Martin said: “Fiduciaries of employee benefit plans are increasingly being held accountable for perceived issues in operating and administrating their plans.

“Our new, expansive and innovative Fiduciary offering helps protect companies of all sizes against an increasingly litigious business environment.”