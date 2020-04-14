Premium reductions and support for communities impacted by COVID-19 pandemic

Image: Chubb to support small businesses. (Credit: Pixabay/wendy julianto.)

Chubb announced a support program designed to help ease the financial burden of the COVID-19 pandemic on its small business clients in the United States and provide direct support to healthcare workers and other front-line responders.

Chubb’s U.S. small business clients whose policies renew between April 1 and August 1, 2020 will receive an automatic 25% reduction in the sales and payroll exposures used to calculate their premium as well as a 15% reduction in premiums for their commercial auto insurance.

In addition, Chubb will purchase $1 million in gift cards from small business clients around the country, which will be donated to healthcare workers and other first responders on the front lines of the pandemic in their communities.

“Chubb is committed to serving America’s small businesses,” said Jim Williamson, Division President, Chubb Small Business. “We are proud to do our part to support clients and their communities at this time when they need it most.”

Source: Company Press Release