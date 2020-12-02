The acquisition of Inman is expected to expand Brunel Insurance’s offering to its new and existing clients while supporting its business growth

Burnel acquires Coventry-based broker. (Credit: Pixabay/Gerd Altmann.)

Brunel Insurance Brokers, a London-based insurance agency, has acquired Inman & Associates, a Coventry-based insurance broker, for an undisclosed amount.

Established in 1985, Inman & Associates includes six key divisions offering insurance to businesses and professionals ranging from florists, cafes, medical professionals and franchise businesses.

The latest transaction represents Brunel Insurance’s second acquisition within a two-year period, followed by the acquisition of Glentworth Insurance Services in March last year.

The London-based insurance agency stated that it shares the same client-centric business culture with Inman.

Brunel Insurance believes that the acquisition of Inman is expected to expand the insurance broker’s offering to its new and existing clients while supporting its business growth.

Brunel Group CEO Russell Lane said: “Inman are a like-minded broker and it’s great to have them on-board. Geographically, Inman are a perfect fit. With an office based in the Midlands it only helps us to deliver our community broking ethos further.”

Brunel Insurance Brokers managing director Matt Harlin said: “I am looking forward to working with David and the team, and building on the great foundations of a local, well-respected broker. We have set an ambitious target to double the size of Inman’s clientele within the next three years.”

Inman & Associates managing director David Inman said: “Brunel was a natural fit and their focus on improving the client proposition, hugely successful track record and a commitment to invest in the business made the decision very easy. The team at Inman & Associates are looking forward to an exciting new chapter.”

Inman will continue with its existing name and in the same office in Coventry to ensure continuity of services, while bringing a wider range of insurers to its clients, through the acquisition.