J. Scott Penny, Chief Acquisitions Officer of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO), and Kevin Sheets and Chris Carter, the owners of Dealer Financial Services of NC, Inc. d/b/a The Sterling Group (“Sterling Group”), today announced that Brown & Brown Dealer Services (“BBDS”) has acquired substantially all of the assets of Sterling Group.

For over 25 years, the Sterling Group has been a leader in the region in guiding its dealer partners with F&I product and sales training, customer retention strategies and F&I performance management. Kevin and Chris will continue to lead the operation from the Sterling Group’s office in Wilkesboro, North Carolina. The Sterling Group will become part of Brown & Brown Dealer Services, which operates under the leadership of Mike Neal.

Mike stated, “Combined, Kevin and Chris have over 50 years of experience in F&I products and dealer performance management. Sterling Group will provide BBDS with a seasoned, experienced team in North Carolina and surrounding states. We are confident that the addition of Kevin, Chris and team to our team will enhance and expand our existing abilities in the space and give the Sterling Group team access to new insurance risk management tools.”

Kevin stated, “All of us at The Sterling Group are excited to become a part of Brown & Brown Dealer Services. Our shared philosophy on superior customer service and performance training for our dealer clients was a perfect fit for our organization. Also, our team will get the benefit of a national footprint with the focus of a local broker.”

