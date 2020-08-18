Amity Insurance Agency specialises in risk management solutions for customers in the legal, parking, construction, and transportation sectors.

Amity Insurance Agency acquired by Brown & Brown. (Credit: Pete Linforth from Pixabay)

Florida-based insurance brokerage firm Brown & Brown has acquired almost all the assets of Amity Insurance Agency for an undisclosed price.

The acquisition was carried out by its subsidiary Brown & Brown of Massachusetts.

Established in 1978, Amity Insurance Agency is said to provide a range of insurance products and services. The Massachusetts-based insurance firm specialises in risk management solutions for customers in the legal, parking, construction, and transportation sectors.

Amity Insurance Agency also offers a range of personal lines insurance products and services to individuals across New England.

Brown & Brown retail segment regional president Donald McGowan said: “This transaction allows us to add a number of high-quality leaders and teammates to our growing New England operations.

“Amity has a reputation for combining creativity and expertise to meet the risk management needs of its customers, and we are excited they’ve chosen to take their next step with us.”

Amity Insurance Agency’s team will continue to operate under the leadership of Justin Kesner, from its existing office located in Quincy.

Justin Kesner said: “Brown & Brown is a team of long-term strategists. Alignment in long-term thinking is hard to find in a partner, and we were excited to learn we share this view.

“We believe Brown & Brown’s deep resources, technology, collaboration, and operational experience can greatly accelerate Amity’s growth and our ability to service our current and future clients.”

Brown & Brown, which is claimed to be among the 10 largest independent insurance brokerages in the US, has been engaged in offering risk management solutions to individuals and businesses.

The company through its retail, national programs, wholesale, and services segments, provides insurance products and services to businesses, corporations, trade associations, professional organisations, governmental institutions, families, and individuals.

Amity Insurance Agency is the third deal for Brown & Brown in August 2020

Last week, Brown & Brown acquired substantially all of the assets of Michigan-based Buiten & Associates, which offers a range of insurance products and services to businesses and individuals across the state.

Earlier this month, the company agreed to acquire the assets of Ohio-based HAUSER, which offers insurance solutions for private equity groups. The deal is set to be closed next month, subject to the meeting of certain closing conditions.