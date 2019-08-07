With their combined services and expertise, BRM and Liberty Mutual have created one of the most comprehensive Restaurant Workers' Compensation programs in the U.S. market

Image: BRM partners with Liberty Mutual Insurance. Photo: Courtesy of Gerd Altmann/Pixabay

Brady Risk Management (BRM) is pleased to announce its partnership with Liberty Mutual Insurance, the third largest property and casualty insurance carrier in the United States.

With their combined, award-winning services and expertise, BRM and Liberty Mutual have created one of the most comprehensive Restaurant Workers’ Compensation programs in the U.S. market.

This new Workers’ Compensation program is designed to address and mitigate the inherent workers’ compensation exposures presented in the day-to-day operations of most all restaurant and hospitality businesses. This unique offering will allow restaurant and hospitality groups to control insurance costs with a similar focus given to food and labor costs.

Source: Company Press Release