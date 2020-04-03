BMS will support the team at Tagus in distributing specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the Portuguese market, including some yet to have been widely taken up in Portugal, such as cyber

BMS Group, the independent specialist (re)insurance broker, today announces the conclusion of a Preferred Partner agreement with the new wholesale and specialty broker Tagus Specialty (“Tagus”) in Portugal. An ambitious production plan has been developed that will see BMS teams in London and Madrid work closely with Tagus.

BMS will support the team at Tagus in distributing specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the Portuguese market, including some yet to have been widely taken up in Portugal, such as cyber. Technologies such as on-line sales portals will be used to reach a wider client base. Key areas of focus for the Partnership will include: binders, reinsurance, financial lines, large P&C accounts, affinities business and sports insurance.

Tagus’ agreement with BMS means that it will join a select group of independent brokers globally who are able to use the bms.partner logo on their business cards and marketing material.

Luis Morais, CEO of Tagus, said: “Our aim is to provide a bridge between independent Portuguese brokers and the best specialty products available globally. We can do that thanks to our partnership with BMS, a fast-growing international (re)insurance broker with whom we share a very client-focused approach”.

David Battman, Head of International at BMS, said: “Tagus is a new specialty business with a range of innovative products for the Portuguese market. We look forward to working closely with the team there under Luis Morais in order to unlock new opportunities for both our groups and wish them the very best as they grow their practice.”

Source: Company Press Release