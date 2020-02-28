The agreement with Vizient, the nation’s largest member-driven health care performance improvement company, became effective Jan 1.

Image: Berxi enters strategic alliance with Vizient Insurance Services. (Credit: Pixabay/Jossué Trejo.)

Berxi, part of Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance, today announced that it has entered into a strategic alliance with Vizient Insurance Services, LLC, a subsidiary of Vizient, Inc., to offer medical malpractice insurance products to Vizient member allied health professionals through an enhanced digital experience. The agreement with Vizient, the nation’s largest member-driven health care performance improvement company, became effective Jan 1.

A feature of the agreement is Berxi’s ability to provide Vizient members with fast, efficient digital access to affordable high-quality medical malpractice insurance. Members can choose from a range of limits and take advantage of noteworthy coverage features, such as defense costs that are paid in addition to the insurance limits. Quotes are available online in minutes at berxi.com/vizient.

“We look forward to supporting Vizient member health professionals in their insurance needs through this agreement,” said Adam Yasan, Managing Director of Berxi. “Many health care professionals are looking for more insurance protection and the Berxi digital sign-up experience provides ease of access, speed and choice in coverage to meet these needs.”

Vizient provides solutions and services that improve the delivery of high-value care by aligning cost, quality and market performance for more than 50% of the nation’s acute care providers, which includes 95% of the nation’s academic medical centers, pediatric facilities, community hospitals, integrated health delivery networks and more than 20% of ambulatory providers.

