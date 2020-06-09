The new policy pairs coverage for multiple environmental risks with technical and legal support to help insureds mitigate environmental incidents and claims

Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance launches environmental impairment liability insurance in France. (Credit: Shutterbug75 from Pixabay)

Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI) today announced that it has introduced Environmental Impairment Liability (EIL) Insurance in France. The new policy pairs coverage for multiple environmental risks with technical and legal support to help insureds mitigate environmental incidents and claims.

“Our experienced environmental team has created a policy that provides expansive coverage in clear, simple policy language, backed by BHSI’s financial strength and excellent service,” said François-Xavier d’Huart, Country Manager, France, at BHSI. “We are pleased to continue to round out our product offerings in France and fill an important market need.”

The policy provides coverage for an insured’s operating sites as well as off-site services, such as transport operations. Coverage includes third-party claims arising from accidental and gradual environmental damage, environmental liability, and cleanup costs for the insured site. Costs to mitigate an incident, including emergency response expenses are also covered.

BHSI can provide EIL coverage for operations of all sizes on a primary or excess basis.

Source: Company Press Release