Berkshire Hathaway has introduced management liability and association liability insurance policies as part of the expansion

Image: Berkshire Hathaway launches management liability policy in New Zealand. (Credit: Unsplash/Adeolu Eletu.)

Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI) has launched management liability and association liability insurance policies in New Zealand.

With the new launches, the company has expanded its Executive & Professional Lines products in the country.

Berkshire Hathaway stated that its management liability policy has been designed to address a wide range of claims that private companies can face.

The coverage can be customised by brokers and insureds to include Directors & Officers Liability, General Liability, Statutory Liability, Employers Liability, Employment Practices Liability and/or Fidelity Insurance.

By including professional indemnity protection, the association liability policy is said to offer similar flexibility and tailored coverage for non-profit organisations to suit their needs.

Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance Australasia executive and professional lines head Cameron McLisky said: “BHSI’s new Management Liability and Association Liability policies reflect our commitment to providing broad coverage in simple, concise wordings to address the multifaceted management liability risks of today’s world.

“They also allow us to provide private company and non-profit organisations with sound solutions backed by BHSI’s financial strength and commitment to claims handling excellence.”

BHSI offered professional first technology policies recently

The introduction of management liability and association liability follows the launch of professional first technology policies recently by the company in Australia and New Zealand.

The two policies provide customisable professional liability protection for the full scope of services provided by technology and tech-related firms.

With the new insurance, customers can choose any or all of the three separate towers to secure professional indemnity, cyber and general liability covers.

The limits and coverage can be customised to address individual needs and preferences for a wide range of tech firms that offer software design and development, systems integration, technology consulting and telecommunications and IT training.