Berkley One adds excess flood product, auto coverage in Massachusetts, and suite of solutions in Vermont

Berkley One, a startup insurance provider for modern, sophisticated individuals and families, introduces an array of new solutions this month, including a new product—excess flood, broader geographical capabilities with a launch in Vermont and deepening capabilities in existing states with the addition of auto coverage in Massachusetts. With these additions, Berkley One’s footprint now reaches 14 states and more than two-thirds of the high net worth personal insurance market.

“This launch reflects our most diverse expansion of solutions to date,” says Kathleen Tierney, President of Berkley One. “Since the day we opened our doors two years ago, our mission has been to offer a better insurance experience for modern clients. One thing that has set us apart is the way we listen and respond —to agents, clients and a personal insurance market that is always changing. These new launches reflect our promise to offer solutions our clients need, when and where they need them.”

Excess flood, the newest addition to Berkley One’s product portfolio, adds an extra layer of flood protection for homeowners clients. It follows the release of Berkley One’s primary flood solution in January 2019. “Flood insurance is more important than ever, not only for clients in high-risk areas but for all home and condo owners,” explains Tierney. “Our excess flood product gives homeowner clients the ability to add more protection for the place they call home, and includes both Preferred and Standard options.” Excess flood is available in New Jersey, with other states to follow.

Berkley One also expands their presence in the Northeast with the launch of Vermont and the addition of Auto Suite coverage in Massachusetts. “Vermont is an essential state that reflects the spirit of New England,” explains Tierney. “We’re excited to offer a full suite of products—home, auto, collections, liability and travel—for clients who live and play in the Green Mountain State.” In Massachusetts, Berkley One expands their portfolio with the addition of auto coverage, including an innovative roadside assistance endorsement.

