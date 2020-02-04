Specialist insurer Beazley has launched its award-winning etrading platform myBeazley in Asia, providing brokers in Hong Kong and Singapore with online access to Beazley’s management liability (ML) and cyber product suites.

The platform, which is already available to brokers in Europe, has been designed to be simple and intuitive, enabling brokers to quote and bind Beazley’s specialist products in a few simple steps.

Brokers can access cover for businesses with turnover up to US$250m through myBeazley, with the reassurance they can speak to an underwriter should they need to at any point in the process.

The ML suite on myBeazley offers broad protection for private organisations and their senior people and includes directors and officers (D&O) liability with the option to add employment practices liability (EPL) and crime cover. Beazley’s cyber offering includes information security and privacy insurance, which provides a variety of industry-leading coverages for emerging data security and privacy exposures facing companies today.

Nicholas Tey, Beazley’s regional head of financial lines in Asia Pacific, said: “The launch of myBeazley in Asia Pacific is an exciting opportunity for us to help brokers control their management liability and cyber portfolio digitally. Our myBeazley platform simplifies the way brokers obtain a quotation using a statement of facts. In using the etrading platform, brokers can expect a timely automated renewal process and regular reports to help manage their portfolio.”