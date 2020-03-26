During these unprecedented times, to support our dedicated NHS workers we’re offering increased cover to our customers who work for the NHS

Image: Aviva supports NHS workers and volunteers. (Credit: Pixabay/Orna Wachman.)

The NHS is on the frontline helping fight the Covid-19 crisis and being there for everyone affected. As a thank you, we’re extending cover to help ensure NHS workers who are Aviva customers can get to their workplace and home safely, including:

Breakdown cover

Free Aviva breakdown cover (including At Home), for NHS workers who have any Aviva, Quotemehappy or General Accident branded policy, if their car breaks down.

Motor

Free courtesy car to any NHS workers with an Aviva motor policy, if their car is involved in an accident.

Priority repairs – motor claims for our customers who are NHS workers will be prioritised so they can get back on the road as quickly as possible.

Home

Free enhanced personal belongings cover for our home contents customers who are NHS workers if their belongings are lost/damaged/stolen while they are working/commuting.

These enhancements are available immediately. Our customers who are NHS workers do not need to call us to arrange these as they will apply automatically if they need to make a claim.

Supporting our Coronavirus volunteers

As a thank you to those that are volunteering in the community, through the NHS, Red Cross or other local community schemes, we are extending cover for people using their vehicles to volunteer as part of the fight against Coronavirus. If Aviva, Quotemehappy or General Accident motor customers are using their vehicles for voluntary purposes, for example to transport medicines or groceries to support others who are affected by COVID-19, they will be covered with their motor policy.

