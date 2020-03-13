The team of 67 will remain under the operational leadership of Jeff Byroads, John Clanton and John Dorris

AssuredPartners, Inc. is pleased to announce the addition of Wateridge Insurance Services, Inc. of San Diego, CA. The team of 67 will remain under the operational leadership of Jeff Byroads, John Clanton and John Dorris. The agency currently reports $12 million in annualized revenues.

“The partnership with AssuredPartners enables us to bring additional products and services to our clients on a larger scale,” said Wateridge President Jeff Byroads. “Joining AssuredPartners will allow us to continue to meet the needs of our clients in a changing insurance marketplace. We’re pleased to be joining the team on the 36th anniversary of our founding.”

“As a full-service agency providing all forms of commercial, personal and employee coverages and risk management services, we are dedicated to providing the best rates and services to our clients. Joining AssuredPartners allows us to continue to provide our expertise along with the ability to grow our agency,” said Wateridge COO John Dorris.

“This partnership is complementary for both parties and will add value and expertise along the West Coast. Wateridge brings a great reputation and innovative solutions and we are pleased to expand further into California with our new partners,” said AssuredPartners Regional President Greg Van Ness.

“We are excited about the continued growth in the California region. The Wateridge team brings additional resources to our growing operations and we welcome the team and clients to AssuredPartners,” said AssuredPartners President and COO Tom Riley.

Source: Company Press Release