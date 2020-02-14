Nevada West Business Insurance Agency is located in Las Vegas, Nevada and team of 5 will remain under the operational leadership of Jeff Maren.

AssuredPartners, Inc. is pleased to announce the acquisition of Nevada West Business Insurance Agency, Inc. located in Las Vegas, NV. The team of 5 will remain under the operational leadership of Jeff Maren, in addition, the agency currently reports $1 million in annualized revenues.

“At Nevada West, we excel at providing commercial insurance solutions to business owners with the most cost-effective products,” stated Lanny Maren. “Teaming with AssuredPartners will allow us to bring our clients additional products and services to protect their best interests.”

“We are dedicated to providing the best benefits of coverage, costs and excellence service offerings to our customers. We are confident in the partnership with AssuredPartners as we continue to share the goal of exceeding client expectations,” stated Jeff Maren.

AssuredPartners Regional President Greg Van Ness stated, “Having Nevada West join AssuredPartners is a fantastic fit for our Nevada marketplace. They have expertise in commercial insurance that is a welcomed addition. This partnership will continue to deliver the highest level of service with the best solutions our clients expect from us.”

“AssuredPartners is pleased to expand operations in Nevada with the addition of Nevada West Business Insurance Agency. We are excited to welcome an outstanding operation to join our team,” stated AssuredPartners President and COO Tom Riley. “We welcome the staff and clients to AssuredPartners.”