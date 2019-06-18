Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced the acquisition of Hawthorn, Victoria-based P2 Group.

Image: Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. acquires P2 Group. Photo: courtesy of Adam Radosavljevic/Pixabay.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2003, P2 Group helps employers proactively manage occupational health and reduce the risk of worker injuries and WorkCover claims. They promote a culture of preventative practice by identifying and rectifying potential problems before they result in an injury or claim. Jim Kydas, Paul Marsh and their associates will continue to operate from their current location under the direction of Vivienne Toll, head of Gallagher Australia’s specialty Workplace Risk Practice.

“P2 Group is a highly specialized consulting firm that expands our retail brokerage division’s Workplace Risk Practice’s footprint and services into the Victorian market and offers us additional cross-selling opportunities,” said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO. “I am very pleased to welcome Jim, Paul and their team to Gallagher.”

Source: Company Press Release