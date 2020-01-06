Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced the acquisition of Huntington, New York-based Walsdorf Agency, Inc. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1926, Walsdorf Agency is a third generation, family owned commercial and personal lines insurance agency with strong real estate niche expertise and an unwavering focus on protecting and serving its clients. David L. Walsdorf, Louis J. Walsdorf and their associates will be relocating to Gallagher’s Jericho, New York office under the direction of Patrick Kennedy, head of Gallagher’s Northeast region retail property/casualty brokerage operations.

“The Walsdorf Agency has a great reputation in the market and will help us further expand and support our growing Real Estate Practice,” said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr. “I am very pleased to welcome David, Louis and their associates to our growing global team.”