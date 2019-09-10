Founded in 2001 Serna Insurance Agency offers private client, personal lines and commercial insurance products and services to clients throughout the state of Texas and surrounding states

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced the acquisition of Humble, Texas-based Serna Insurance Agency. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2001 by Pete and Martha Serna, Serna Insurance Agency offers private client, personal lines and commercial insurance products and services to clients throughout the state of Texas and surrounding states. Pete, Martha and their associates will continue to operate from their current location under the direction of Jeff Saunders, head of Gallagher’s U.S. personal lines operations.

“Personal lines is an important strategic initiative for Gallagher, and Serna’s reputation as a high-quality personal lines agency across Texas is a natural fit with our strategy,” said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO. “I am very pleased to welcome Pete, Martha and their associates to our growing global team.”

“The Serna Insurance Agency is among the largest independent private client and personal lines agencies in Texas,” added Jeff Saunders. “They have built an excellent reputation as a trusted advisor to their clients.”

