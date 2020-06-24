Founded in 1981, Barrett, Liner & Buss offers a full range of employee benefit solutions to employers throughout the state of Florida representing a variety of industries, encompassing healthcare, manufacturing and education

Arthur J. Gallagher acquires Florida-based employee benefits broker. (Credit: FreeDigitalPhotos.net/Chaiwat.)

Arthur J. Gallagher announced the acquisition of Ocala, Florida-based Barrett, Liner & Buss. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1981, Barrett, Liner & Buss offers a full range of employee benefit solutions to employers throughout the state of Florida representing a variety of industries, encompassing healthcare, manufacturing and education. Thomas Buss and his associates will continue to operate from their current location under the direction of John Tournet, head of Gallagher’s Southeast region employee benefit consulting and brokerage operations.

“Barrett, Liner & Buss expands our geographic presence in northern Florida and further enhances our employee benefits expertise in servicing public entity and healthcare clients,” said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO. “I am very pleased to welcome Thomas and his associates to Gallagher.”

Source: Company Press Release