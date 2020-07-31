Ardian acquired a French multi-specialist B2B and B2C insurance broker Finaxy from Equistone Partners Europe, a European mid-market private equity firm

Ardian acquires majority stake in Finaxy. (Credit: Gerd Altmann from Pixabay)

France-based private equity investment firm Ardian has acquired a majority stake in Finaxy, a multi-specialist B2B and B2C insurance broker, for an undisclosed amount.

Finaxy was acquired from Equistone Partners Europe, a European mid-market private equity firm, which acquired a majority stake in the company in 2014.

Equistone managing partner Guillaume Jacqueau said: “We are proud to have worked with Finaxy for more than six years and to have played our role as a strategic partner.

“Finaxy’s management has done a remarkable job in expanding the product offering and developing new niche markets through organic and external growth.

“The Group has become one of France’s leading independent brokers and we are convinced that Finaxy is well-positioned to continue consolidating its leading position in the future.”

Ardian will support Finaxy in strengthening its multi-specialist position

Established in 2009, Finaxy has leveraged its focus on B2C areas and specific B2B business expertise to create an advanced offering dedicated to insurers and bank insurers.

The company has offered strong organic growth and an active buy-and-build strategy, including 27 acquisitions in France, and two of them completed in 2020.

Ardian said that its expansion was focused on growing companies both organically and through build-ups, in a market environment that becoming more challenging.

Through Ardian’s support, Finaxy is expected to advance its buy-and-build strategy and further strengthen its multi-specialist position in the market.

Ardian is a private investment company that holds assets valuing $$96bn managed or advised in Europe, North America and Asia.

Ardian expansion team managing director Alexis Lavaillote said: “Knowing this sector quite well, we were convinced by Finaxy’s multi-specialist positioning and its potential for organic growth across its three businesses.

“Under the leadership of Erick Berville, Finaxy has also been a key player in the consolidation of a still fragmented market and we will continue to support and accelerate this external growth policy.

“We are delighted to support Erick and his teams who, beyond their performance, have demonstrated agility and a strong entrepreneurial culture.”