Arc Legal partners with Optis Insurance. (Credit: Pixabay/jessica45.)

Arc Legal Assistance (Arc Legal), a leading provider of legal expenses insurance (LEI) and assistance services in the UK and Republic of Ireland, has struck a new deal to provide commercial legal expenses cover for Optis Insurance (Optis) based in the Republic of Ireland.

The new product, adding to Arc Legal’s growing portfolio of contracts in the Irish insurance market, will be offered as standard as part of the Optis commercial insurance offering, providing policyholders with expert legal expenses cover for employment disputes.

James Waddy, Arc Legal’s Head of Sales and Marketing commented:

“We are delighted to be working with Optis, and to build on our strong presence in the Republic of Ireland.

We offer a comprehensive portfolio of ancillary products to the Irish market, partnering with local service providers and using quality AmTrust rated capacity provision.

It’s very encouraging to be able to establish new relationships during these challenging times, and we look forward to growing our relationship with Optis.”

Thomas Dignam, Director at Optis added:

“Arc Legal impressed us with their detailed knowledge of our market and ability to deliver an excellent legal expenses product, backed by a high-quality claims service. We’re pleased to be able to add their offering to our commercial insurance portfolio.”

Source: Company Press Release