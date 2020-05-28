Helmet sponsorship: Allianz is sponsoring 50,000 helmets over two years.

Scooter-certification: Riders will be invited to participate in an interactive test about e-scooter road safety, with the possibility of receiving a complimentary Lime ride.

Local ride safety trainings: Riders can learn about road safety through engaging videos and attending e-scooter ride safety trainings where Allianz-sponsored helmets will be distributed.

These initiatives will launch initially in France in cooperation with the local Allianz network and the program will be adapted and rolled out to other markets in the coming months.

“Keeping our riders and communities safe is at the forefront of Lime’s mission,” said Wayne Ting, CEO of Lime. “We are excited to partner with Allianz to design a best-in-class insurance and safety program as their deep expertise and leadership will be invaluable to our commitment to safety. As the demand for micromobility continues to grow around the world, safety must remain at the forefront and this program will ensure the highest standard for our riders and set a new bar across the industry.”

“As the world is gradually adopting multi-modal new mobility, we actively support this evolution by offering new products and service solutions for the emerging mobility ecosystem to meet the safety challenges that come with this mobility transformation,” said Sirma Boshnakova, CEO, Allianz Partners. “As a leader in risk management solutions, Allianz works with top mobility players to create new and innovative solutions to ensure our customers’ safety. Allianz is excited to partner with Lime on a new insurance solution. This is a clear demonstration from Lime that safety and reliability is their number one priority and further shows that Allianz is the Insurer of choice for New Mobility. With Lime, we are determined to prepare ourselves for the future in managing risks in mobility for everyone.”